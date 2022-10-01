Over 20 Pilgrims Killed, Dozens Injured In Road Accident In UP's Kanpur; PM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders shared condolences to the family members of injured.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sat, 01 Oct 2022 10:29 PM IST
Minute Read
Over 20 Pilgrims Killed, Dozens Injured In Road Accident In UP's Kanpur; PM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

OVER 20 people were killed and more than two dozens injured after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned in the Ghatampur area in Kanpur district, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister shared condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and injured.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," said PM Modi in a tweet.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also shared condolences on the incident.

Also Read
17-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Act Recorded On Camera In Rajasthan's Alwar,..
17-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Act Recorded On Camera In Rajasthan's Alwar,..

Taking to Twitter Adityanath wrote, "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured."

He further added, "The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.