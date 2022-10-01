Over 20 Pilgrims Killed, Dozens Injured In Road Accident In UP's Kanpur; PM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

OVER 20 people were killed and more than two dozens injured after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned in the Ghatampur area in Kanpur district, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister shared condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and injured.

Uttar Pradesh | Over two dozen people injured after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned in Ghatampur area in Kanpur district. Police on the spot pic.twitter.com/AKCY9rxRWH — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," said PM Modi in a tweet.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also shared condolences on the incident.

Taking to Twitter Adityanath wrote, "The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured."

जनपद कानपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अiत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



जिलाधिकारी एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर युद्ध स्तर पर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022

He further added, "The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss."