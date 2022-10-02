Kanpur Road Accident: Tractor Trolley With Pilgrims Falls Into Pond, 26 Killed; PM Announces Ex-Gratia | 10 Points

A Tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Sunday, killing at least 26 pilgrims, most of them women and children. More than 20 are severely injured and are being treated in a nearby hospital. Police said around 40 people were returning after attending a "mundan ceremony" at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fathehpur. The District Magistrate of Kanpur, Vishak G Iyer, said, "The post-mortem of all 26 bodies has been done, after which the bodies were sent to their village," as reported by news agency ANI.



Here are the latest developments:

1. The tractor-trolley was on its way after the passengers attended a "mundan" ceremony at a temple in Fathepur. There were 50 people on the trolley. The incident occurred during the late evening on Saturday near Bhadeuna village.

2.The District Magistrate, Vishak G. Ayyar, informed that at least 26 people were killed during the incident and several were critically injured as the tractor trolley carrying passengers overturned and fell into a pond in a village in Kanpur.

3.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. In a tweet, Modi wrote, "Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. "

4. The Prime Minister's office announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National RElief Fund(PMNRF).

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. "

5.According to an official release in the state capital, Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to use tractor trolleys only for purposes related to farming and transferring goods. He has sent minoisters Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to the accident site to speed up the rescue operation being carried out by the administration.

6. In a tweet, Adityanath said, "The road accident in Kanpur district is heart wrenching. The district magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately, conduct the relief-and-rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for the proper treatment of the injured.The loss of lives in the accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Praying to Lord Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and courage to the families of the deceased to bear this unfathomable loss."

7.Samajawadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet, he said, "In Uttar Pradesh, transportation in tractor-trailers is continuously going on. The transport department is oblivious and innocent lives are being lost. The BJP government should take cognizance and carry out the rescue operation. Condolences on the deaths. The government should give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the relatives of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to the injured and make arrangements for their treatment."

8. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) president also conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and urged the government to extend all possible help to the victims.

9. The post-mortem of all 26 bodies has been done, after which the bodies were sent to their village, said Vishak Iyer, DM Kanpur, as quoted by news agency ANI.

10. Superintendent of Police, TS Singh, said, "After getting the information, we immediately reached the spot. The injured have been sent to hospital. 26 people have died. The station in-charge has been suspended for negligence. An investigation is on, if anyone else's fault is found, action will be taken. "