Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: At six people lost their lives while several others were injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur in the wee hours of Monday, said the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Briefing the media, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that three victims have been identified, adding that efforts are underway to recognise the others who were killed in the incident.

At least 15 people, the police said, were at the spot when the bus lost control and ran through a traffic booth, destroying three cars and several bikes.

"The driver of the bus is absconding, we are looking for him," East Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated."

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed giref over the incident and offered his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. "Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma