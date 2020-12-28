The postal stamps were printed in accordance with the Union government’s 'My Stamp' scheme, under which one can get personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a surprising turn of events, a post office in Kanpur released the stamps with pictures of underworld don Chhota Rajan and gangster don Munna Bajrangi. The postal stamps were printed in accordance with the Union government’s 'My Stamp' scheme.

When higher authorities became aware of the matter, it created panic. Kanpur Chief Post MasterHimanshu Mishra has suspended the postal assistant and set up an investigation into the case.

Mishra clarified that the employees should have been careful in verifying the pictures. "Postal department provides the facility to get 'My Stamp' made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should have been careful in verifying pics," he said.

"The procedure of My Stamp is very easy and anyone can get it done. Even the customers need to be responsible and not indulge in anything like this," he added.

Post Master General Kanpur Zone VK Verma has considered it a departmental lapse. He says that Rajneesh, the in-charge, has been suspended due to negligence. Also, notice has been sought from departmental employees.

Under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme, one can get personalised sheets of postage stamps of India Post. “The personalisation is achieved by printing a thumbnail image of the customer's photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc., on a selected template sheet having Postage Stamps,” read www.indiapost.gov.in.

According to the Department of Posts that works under the Ministry of Communications, a customer can fill the 'My Stamp' order form indicating the choice of stamps from available stamp sheetlets. The filled-in form is to be handed over to the operator.

It is also mentioned that such images "which may contravene the law or erode any moral values of society or which are against the interest of any third party, country or India Post" shall not be submitted.

