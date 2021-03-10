Kanpur Gangrape Case: The family of the victim and the locals have alleged that the incident was carried out by one of the accused in the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Father of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur two days ago, died this morning allegedly after being hit by a truck in Sajeti police station. The family of the victim and the locals have alleged that the incident was carried out by one of the accused in the case.

According to Kanpur Police, the father met with a road accident outside a hospital where the girl was taken for a medical checkup. On the other hand, the villagers have alleged foul play and have demanded swift action into the death of the victim's father.

The girl, a Class 8 student, was allegedly gangraped by three men in Sajeti area of Kanpur. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family on Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Deepu Yadav, his brother Saurabh Yadav and friend Golu Yadav.

It must be mentioned here that Deepu and Saurabh are sons of a police sub inspector. The victim's family also claimed that the Golu's brother had threatened the deceased of dire consequences if he approached the police.

Kanpur Police chief Dr Preetinder Singh said that the man stepped out for a cup of tea while his victim daughter was undergoing medical examination at the hospital, adding that an investigation was underway in the case.

The girl had gone out to collect fodder for cattle on Monday when she was abducted by the accused and taken to an unknown place where she was allegedly raped by Deepu and Golu.

Saurabh allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to speak to anyone about the incident. The girl, somehow, managed to reach her house in the morning and narrated the incident to family members who lodged a complaint with the Sajeti Police Station.

Amid outrage over the incident, a tweet from the UP Police handle directed The Kanpur Police to "carry out swift investigations in both the cases: and asked for the truck involved in the accident to be recovered and the driver to be arrested soon. "

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta