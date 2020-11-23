New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur collapsed on Monday night. The building was located in Kanpur's Kuli Bazar area, which falls under the Anwarganj police station. A team of police personnel and ambulances reached the spot. Fortunately, there was no one feared trapped under the trapped, said Anwarganj Circle Officer Mohammed Aqmal Khan.

The circle officer said that the building was in dilapidated condition and vacant for some time, according to news agency ANI.

"The three-storey building was in a dilapidated condition in Kuli Bazar area under No one is feared trapped under the debris," the agency quoted Mohammed Aqmal Khan, Circle Officer, Anwarganj as saying.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma