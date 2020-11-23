A three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur collapsed on Monday night. The building was located in Kanpur's Kuli Bazar area, which falls under the Anwarganj police station.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur collapsed on Monday night. The building was located in Kanpur's Kuli Bazar area, which falls under the Anwarganj police station. A team of police personnel and ambulances reached the spot. Fortunately, there was no one feared trapped under the trapped, said Anwarganj Circle Officer Mohammed Aqmal Khan.

Kanpur: Building collapses in Kuli Bazar area

The three-storey building was in a dilapidated condition in Kuli Bazar area under Anwarganj police station. No one is feared trapped under the debris: Mohammed Aqmal Khan, Circle Officer, Anwarganj

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma