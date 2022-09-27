Kanpur Bans Domesticating And Selling Of Pitbull, Rottweiler Dog Breeds

AMID the flurry of attacks by dogs, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday put a ban on Pitbull Rottweiler breeds in order to protect the public. This came after a pit-bull breed attacked a cow brutally, leaving deep wounds on cow's mouth.

"In order to protect the public, Pitbull and Rottweiler is now banned from the city limits. After an incident where a Pitbull dog attacked a Cow at Sarsaiya Ghat and in view of increasing incidents of Pitbull dog attacks, this decision was taken," said Mayor Pramila Pandey on Tuesday.

As per a report of the news agency IANS, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House has passed a resolution to ban rearing of the Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds in the city. Anyone who found rearing either of the two breeds will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and their 'pet' will be confiscated, the resolution said.

The KMC took this decision keeping in view the spate of dog attacks on human beings and animals. The resolution said that people do not have a large enough residence or farmhouse to keep the dogs of exotic dreaded species, due to which they come under stress and attack people. "To protect the public from attack, dreaded Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds are banned from the city limits," it stated further.

While speaking about the same, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suryakant Tripathi said, "Breeding of dogs of both these species for the purpose of domesticating and trading is prohibited in urban areas. If any person illegally keeps such dogs in the municipal limits, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on them and the dog would also be confiscated."

Meanwhile, the cases of dogs attacking humans have witnessed a spike recently. Earlier, a video surfaced on social media where a pet dog attacked a man inside a lift in a housing complex in Noida.

Another incident was reported in Kerala when a stray dog attacked a 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode. A clip of the same also went viral on social media. In the clip, a boy was seen playing outside his house when a stray came running toward him and bit him. In another incident reported at the same place, as many as six people including four children were reportedly bitten by stray dogs in Kozhikode and Palakkad.

