New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath government has suspended DIG PAC Anant Dev Tiwari after a probe by a special investigation team pointed at a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his henchmen allegedly ambushed eight policemen at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3.

"Anant Dev has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

According to the government spokesman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Bikru massacre and the role of police personnel in the same, had found some police officials guilty.Anant Dev Tiwari was SSP Kanpur and it was in his tenure that the clout of Vikas Dubey grew manifold, news agency IANS reported.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur as they headed there to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 2. They were mowed down by bullets fired from the rooftops. Dubey was shot dead a week later in an encounter with the Special Task Force.

Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the Bikru incident, had even written a letter to Tiwari, informing him about the nexus between the gangster and some other police personnel. The letter, apparently, was reported missing after the massacre.

Meanwhile, SSP Dinesh P, who was posted in Kanpur when the Bikru incident took place, has also been served a showcause notice by the state government.

The SIT handed over a 3,500-word report to the state government last week, recommending action against police personnel and administration officials. It submitted 36 recommendations, giving details of the alleged role of some officers and 80 police personnel in the Kanpur episode.

According to a senior official, policemen used to give tip-offs to Dubey and on the night of the ambush, he was aware that a police team was coming to Bikru.

