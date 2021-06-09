The accident took place when a speeding bus hit a loader which fell on the other side of the road. At the same time, the bus also overturned and fell into the ditch, Kanpur Outer's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh stated.

Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: A road accident on the Kanpur-Allahabad highway claimed the lives of at least 16 people along with six people suffering considerable injuries. The accident took place in the Kisan Nagar area at Sachendi on Kanpur-Allahabad highway, police confirmed. Of the six people who got injured two are said to be critically wounded, the police added.

The accident took place when a speeding bus hit a loader which fell on the other side of the road. At the same time, the bus also overturned and fell into the ditch, Kanpur Outer's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh stated.

Probe ordered, Rs 2 Lakh compensation to the families of deceased:

An official spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government said that the Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Kanpur and directed senior officials to immediately rush to the spot.

Prime Minister's Office took the cognisance of accident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and also ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured,” Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2021

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the officials for extending immediate help and ensuring proper treatment to the injured persons. The collision between bus and loader was so strong that almost all passengers of both the vehicles got trapped and some of them died on the spot, the SP said.

Following the collision, a heavy police force, comprising personnel from half a dozen police stations, was dispatched to the site of the accident. The policemen looked for the passengers at the site of the accident and found that many of them were already dead. Many of the deceased are said to be workers of a biscuit factory, who were travelling in the loader.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan