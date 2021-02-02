Farmers' Protest: Alleging harassment, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that there can be no "formal" talks with the government until "harassment" by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 'Kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi', (no turning back until the farm laws are repealed), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday and asserted that their agitation will continue till October if the government did not repeal the new legislation.

"Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi to Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," said Tikait while addressing a rally at Ghazipur border.

"The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do," Tikait said on the heavy deployment of security personnel and fencing at the borders of Delhi.

Alleging harassment, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions also said that there can be no "formal" talks with the government until "harassment" by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released. The 12th round of talks between the farmers and the government is scheduled for today.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SKM also alleged that increased barricading, including digging trenches, fixing nails on roads, setting up barbed-wire fences, closing internal roads, stopping Internet services and "orchestrating protests through BJP-RSS workers" are part of "attacks" being organised by the government, its police and administration against the farmers.

Meanwhile, the security remained tightened at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the central farm laws. The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan