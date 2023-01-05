Kanjhawala Woman Death Case: Delhi Court Extends Custody Of Five Accused; Key Points

A DELHI court on Thursday extended the police custody of the five accused in connection to the death of the 20-year-old woman, Anjali who was killed after she was hit and dragged by a car for nearly 13 kilometres.

According to a report by ANI, all the accused persons are to be produced in Rohini court through video conferencing due to security reasons.

Let's take a look at the latest developments in the case:

1. Delhi Police on Thursday added Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR. Earlier, the complaint was filed under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.

2. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Police's action in the case and demanded that it be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

3. "I'm not satisfied with Delhi Police's action. I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI. Delhi Police told us they've not recovered Nidhi's phone till now. It's very important evidence. It is beyond my understanding why it is not with the police till now?" Maliwal said.

4. Earlier in the day, the police said that two more people have emerged as suspects in the horrific incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night.

5. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused. He said the two suspects would be arrested soon.

6. Meanwhile, after Anjali's mother termed the incident a "well thought-out conspiracy," Nidhi's (the victim's friend) mother, Sudhesh claimed that her daughter was terrified after the accident and that is why she did not report the matter to the police.

7. She also claimed that Anjali's mother was not speaking the truth, and said, "Nidhi came back home at 3 am. She told me a fatal accident has happened. The men tried to run the car over Nidhi as well. Nidhi survived with minor injuries. The car had tinted glass."

8. This came after deceased Anjali's friend, Nidhi, who was along with her at the time of the incident, revealed that she was in a drunken state, but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

9. Meanwhile, the accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu, and Manoj Mittal. Amit works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri, who is also a local BJP leader.

10. The unfortunate incident took place in the early hours of New Year when Anjali was killed after her scooty was hit and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

(With inputs from agencies)