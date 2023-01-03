Kanjhawala Victim's Body Taken For Cremation, Autopsy Rules Out Sexual Assault; Key Details Of Case

Family members of the woman, who died after being dragged by a car for several kilometres, come out of their residence for her last rites, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)

Anjali Singh, who died in a road accident in Delhi in the early hours of the New Year, was killed due to shock and haemorrhage, autopsy report has found. The report ruled out possibility of sexual assault as no injuries were found on the victim's body part.

Following the post mortem, the mortal remains of the victim were taken to her residence in Delhi for the last rites.

An event manager, Singh died in the wee hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

Here are the key details that have emerged from the investigation:

- A report by the news agency PTI has quoted Delhi police sources as saying that there were no injury marks on the victim's private body parts. The postmortem was conducted by the medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday..

- The post-mortem report states the provisional cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs, said SP Hooda, Special CP Law and Order, Delhi. All injuries occurred due to blunt force impact and possibly with a vehicular accident and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, ANI quoted him as saying.

- The man who was driving the car told the police that a few km after hitting the girl's scooty, he felt that "something was stuck" under the car, but the other four occupants asked him to drive on, sources, as quoted by NDTV, said.

- Earlier today, cops revealed that the victim was not alone on the scooty and a friend was accompanying her before the accident. The 20-year-old victim who was killed after being hit by a car in Delhi, had gone to a hotel along with her friend. This friend was spotted in the CCTV footage as the pillion rider before the accident took place.

"Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left), told ANI.

- The Delhi Police also detained some boys who were seen with the girls at a hotel. According to Delhi police, the boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl.

- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of the victim. Kejriwal also asserted that the Delhi government will ensure that the deceased girl gets justice.