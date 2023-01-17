Kanjhawala Hit-And-Drag Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

A local court on Tuesday granted the bail plea of one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj. (Image: ANI)

A LOCAL court on Tuesday granted the bail plea of one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj in the Kajhawala death case. This came after Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj's bail. "He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000...," the judge said today, PTI reported.

Opposing the bail plea, the Delhi Police on Monday argued that the case is a serious one and they were in the process of invoking section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the accused.

Bhardwaj along with the five main accused was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on January 9. Earleir, the Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of Bharadwaj in view of the sensitivity of the allegations against him while the Rohini court granted bail to one of the seven accused Anukush Khanna.

Watch Also:

The 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on January 1.

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala case, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini District deployed en route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended, the Delhi Police said on Friday, ANI reported.

The suspended cops include two Sub Inspectors, four Assistant Sub Inspectors, four Head Constables, and one Constable. Six of them were on PCR duty and five were at the picket on the day of the incident, the police said.

Earleir, a team of experts from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar visited Sultanpuri as part of the ongoing probe in the case.

The police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.

Ankush, another accused, surrendered on January 6 and was released on bail the next day.

(With Agencies Inputs)