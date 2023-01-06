Kanjhawala Death Case: Owner Of Car Arrested By Delhi Police, Search On To Nab Seventh Accused

Family members of the woman, who died after being dragged by a car for several kilometres, come out of their residence for her last rites, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)

THE DELHI Police on Friday arrested Ashutosh, the owner of the car that dragged a 20-year-old girl for several kilometres to death on New Yera's Day. Five men who were involved in the case have already been arrested and are currently in police custody.

The sixth accused has been identified as Ashutosh while the seventh was named as Ankush Khanna. On Thursday, Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda, as quoted by news agency ANI, revealed that both the accused are the friends of the five men who are under custody. Earlier the accused were identified as Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

The 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Sunday. Two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

According to FIR, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna revealed to their friend that they hit a girl on her scooty and fled from the accident spot and reached Kanjhawala and they were drunk.

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police on Thursday ruled out any connection between the deceased victim, Anjali Singh and the five accused arrested in the horrific hit-and-drag case. Anjali Singh was returning to her home on a scooty on Sunday when she was mowed down by a car which dragged her for 13 kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

Family members of the victim alleged that this was not just an accident but a murder and demanded murder charges against the accused. They also accused the victim's friend Nidhi of her involvement in the case. However, the police said no link has been found between the victim's friend Nidhi, who was accompanying her when the accident took place, and the five accused.

During the media interview, Nidhi claimed that victim Anjali Singh was drunk on the day of the incident. While police responded to the matter and said whether Anjali was drunk at that time or not will be cleared only after the final post-mortem report.