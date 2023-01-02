Kanjhawala Death Case: Delhi Police Gets Three-Day Custody Of Accused, Medical Board To Conduct Autopsy | 10 Points

AMID the ongoing investigation in New Delhi's Kanjhawala case, where a 20-year-old girl was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for kilometres on Sunday, the Rohini court on Monday sent the five accused to a three-day police remand. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said, "We'll set an example by taking strictest action to prevent repeat of such incidents".

Death of 20-year-old woman in road accident: Delhi court remands five accused in three days' police custody — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2023

Here are the latest updates:

1. The five accused in the Kanjhawala death case were produced in court amid tight security. Link Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar granted three days of custody to Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

2. The accused were arrested on Sunday, after the registration of the case. Police requested five-day custody, but the court has only allowed three-day custody to the police.

3. According to the police, the accused has been booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy.

4. A medical board has also been setup to conduct the post-mortem.

5. Earlier in the day, a huge crowd gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station to protest over the death of the girl. The crowd demanded justice for the deceased woman.

6. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor tweeted, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into."

7. The Delhi Chief Minister has condemned this incident and called it "the rarest of rare." "What happened to the woman is very shameful. The culprits should be punished severely. They should be hanged. It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading," Kejriwal said.

Delhi | It's an unfortunate incident that a group of men dragged a woman under their car and she died. I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment & be hanged. It's rarest of rare crimes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Khanjawala hit and run case pic.twitter.com/e4X1YmjJAv — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

8. The Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, has also taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

9. "The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged her for several kilometres. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out," she tweeted.

10. The girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car. Due to this, she was dragged for a few kilometres in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Her clothes were ripped, and her naked body was later discovered by the police. However, according to an eyewitness as reported by news agency ANI, Deeepak Dahiya said that "it could not be just an accident."