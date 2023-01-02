Kanjhawala Death Case: Accused Borrowed Car From Friend On Night Of Accident, Says FIR

TWO out of the four accused of the Kanjhawala death case, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at nearly 7 PM on the night when the horrifying incident took place.

According to the FIR, both Deepak and Amit borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 PM on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 AM on January 1, 2023.

"Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna revealed to their friend that they hit a girl on her scooty and fled from the accident spot and reached Kanjhawala and that they were drunk," reads the FIR, as per a report by the news agency ANI.

The FIR also stated that Deepak Khanna was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat, accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car.

Kanjhawala death case | Two of the four accused Deepak Khanna &Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022 & parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023, states the FIR. — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

"After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," adds the FIR.

Meanwhile, the blood samples of all the five accused in the Kanjhawala death case in the national capital were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol, sources cited by ANI said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh to submit a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the matter.

Following the direction from the Home Minister, the MHA also wrote a letter to the Delhi police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the police were trying to cover-up for the accused as one of them (Manoj Mittal) is a BJP leader.

"An accused behind bars in Sultanpuri police station is a BJP leader named Manoj Mittal. There is a cover-up in the entire incident because the L-G is aware of the involvement of a BJP leader. I challenge Vinay Saxena to publicise the call details of the accused," he said in a press conference.

He also took a jibe at the DCP and said, "After the arrest of the accused, the DCP is speaking the language of the accused and is trying to defend the accused. Why haven't the DCP and SHO been dismissed yet? The DCP is trying to intimidate journalists."

He further added that the police filed a case under section 304 A (death due to negligence), a weak section in which bail is available at the police station itself.

(With inputs from ANI)