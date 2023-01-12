Kanjhawala Case: MHA Tells Cops To File Charge Sheet At Earliest; Take Action Against Investigating Officer

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday received a detailed report from the Delhi police in the Kanjhawala murder case, in which a woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

Kanjhawala death case | Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a detailed report from Delhi Police in Kanjhawala incident case in which a woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Considering the lack of investigation, the MHA has also suggested that the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer. It also advised the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against the culprits as soon as possible and to take the necessary action so that they can be punished.

Kanjhawala death case | The MHA has also suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer, considering the lack of investigation. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court had dismissed the bail plea of Ashutosh Bharadwaj in view of the sensitivity of the allegations against him.

Sanya Dalal, metropolitan magistrate, rejected the bail application of Ashutosh in view of the submissions of the Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police and also the charges against the accused.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar visited Sultanpuri as part of the ongoing probe in the case, the Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A total of seven accused have been arrested in the case. Anukush Khanna, who allegedly shielded the accused, was granted bail by the Rohini court in Delhi on Saturday. The court imposed the condition that the accused would join the investigation as and when required, would attend the court proceedings, and would not tamper with the evidence.