Kanjhawala Case: Seventh Accused Surrenders; Baleno Car Owner Sent To 3-Day Police Custody | 10 Points

Seventh accused in the Kanjhawala Case has surrendered himself to the police.

HOURS after the arrest of the sixth accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, the seventh accused, identified as Ankush, was also arrested after he surrendered before the Delhi police in the Sultanpuri area. Both Ankush and Ashutosh (the owner of the car) were on the run since the Delhi police started investigating the case. The two were named as accused in the case over charges that they tried to help the five accused by tampering with evidence.

Delhi | Seventh accused in the Kanjhawala death case, Ankush surrenders before Police. Visuals from Sultanpuri Police Station. pic.twitter.com/FppccoiQ1N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car on the Khanjawala road in the Sultanpuri area of West Delhi on the first day of 2023. Following the hit, the woman got entangled in the wheels of the car that was carrying five drunk men inside. These men, instead of stopping, dragged the body for around 13 Kilometers. Earlier today, ANI had reported that CCTV footage had come to light which showed the accused men outside Ashutosh’s home.

1. In the fresh CCTV visuals, Ashutosh is seen talking to the accused two hours after the time of the incident.

2. Yesterday, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner for Law & Order Sagar Preet Hooda said that Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were friends of the five who were in the car. They had tried to protect these five men.

3. The duo has also been accused of tampering with evidence and misleading the police.

4. Five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal had been arrested earlier. They were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

5. As many as 18 teams of Delhi police are investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported. So far the police have not found any evidence of a sexual assault.

6. At the time of the accident, the young woman’s friend Nidhi was also present there.

7. She later claimed that the woman was drunk and had insisted on driving the scooter in spite of Nidhi’s requesting her not to do so.

8. The police have today said that whether or not she was drunk can only be determined after the post-mortem report is out. However, this fact has no bearing on the case as this is a matter under section 304 of the IPC. This section deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

9. There were some media reports that suggested that Nidhi was arrested by the police. However, the cops have clarified that it is not true and they had only asked Nidhi to join the investigation as she is a primary witness.

10. The deceased victim has been identified as Anjali Kumari. Meanwhile, Delhi Woman Commission Chief Swati Maliwal has demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. She has expressed disappointment over the conduct of Delhi Police.

