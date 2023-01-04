Kanjhawala Case: No Sign Of Woman Inside Car, Blood Stains Found On Left Front Wheel, Reveals Forensic Report

As investigation continues in the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory on Wednesday revealed that no sign of the woman's presence were found inside the car. The examination confirmed that the woman's body was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found there.

"Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," news agency ANI cited the FSL report. "No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for several kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. Two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat. "Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read."After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.

Accused Deepak works as a driver in outer Delhi and Amit works as a credit card holder in a bank. Krishna does a private job in Connaught Place and Mithun hairdresser. The fifth accused in the case is Manoj Mittal who runs a ration shop in the Sultanpuri area and does local-level politics, is active in BJP as a local worker.

Earlier on Tuesday, deceased Anjali's friend Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, on Tuesday said that the men knew the girl has got stuck under their car, still they kept dragging her. She also alleged that Anjali was in a drunken state, yet she insisted on driving the scooter.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

(With ANI inputs)