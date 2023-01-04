Kanjhawala Case: Victim's Mother Alleges 'Conspiracy', Says Friend Nidhi May Have A Role; Top Developments

FSL team conducts an inspection of the car along with the team of police at Sultanpuri police station in the Kanjhawala death case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

In fresh allegations in the Kanjhawala accident, the mother of the victim has said the eyewitness' claims about Anjali being in a drunken state were false. She alleged that the key witness, Nidhi, who was the victim's friend, could be part of a "well thought-out conspiracy".

The deceased's mother, Rekha, dismissed Nidhi's claims of being Anjali's friend and said that she does not know her. The mother questioned why Nidhi left the spot of the accident if she was Anjali's friend and sought action against her.

She also demanded punishment for the accused who have been arrested. "The 5 men should be punished," she said.

Here are the top developments in the case:

- "Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well thought-out conspiracy, Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation," she said.

"I don't know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don't believe whatever claims Nidhi made," Rekha added.

- Anjali's maternal uncle, Prem also suspected Nidhi's involvement in the case and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

"Nidhi and her family should have informed the police about the incident. Nidhi should be interrogated. She too is involved. We demand CBI enquiry in the case, it isn't a small case, it's a painful incident," he said.

- Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has found CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

- The hotel manager has revealed that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left the hotel on a scooty. "Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said the hotel manager.

- The Special CP while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident. She said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded. "She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.

The 20-year-old woman named Anjali was killed in the wee hours of the New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.