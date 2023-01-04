Kanjhawala Case: Accused In Car Enjoyed Murthal Trip, Drank Over 2 Bottles Of Liquor Before Delhi Horror

IN THE Kanjhawala case, new twists and turns have been unfolding each day. Five men in the car that dragged a 20-year-old girl to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on new year's day, had consumed at least two and a half bottles of liquor in the moving car, the police as quoted by NDTV said.

As per reports, the accused had first headed to Murthal, Haryana, which is famous for its dhaba food, to celebrate the New Year and then returned to Delhi as they could not find space to sit and party there. The accused stopped a car at a roadside eatery to have something. They were roaming around and drinking when they hit the scooter that victim Anjali Singh was driving with her friend near the Sultanpauri area around 2 am, NDTV reported.

The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on January 1 when a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for around 13 kilometres in Kanjhawala.

All five accused in the case were arrested on Sunday and on the next day on Monday, the Rohini court sent the five accused to a three-day police remand. The accused were identified as Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun.

Two out of the five accused of the Kanjhawala death case, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends on December 31. According to FIR, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna revealed to their friend that they hit a girl on her scooty and fled from the accident spot and reached Kanjhawala and they were drunk.

The man who was driving the car told the police that a few km after hitting the girl's scooty, he felt that "something was stuck" under the car, but the other four occupants asked him to drive on, sources, as quoted by NDTV, said.

Meanwhile, in the post-Morton report, it was found that there were no injury marks on the victim's private body parts, ruling out the sexual assault angle. "There were no injury marks on the victim's private parts," a police source, as quoted by the news agency PTI, said. The postmortem was conducted by the medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday.

The report said the cause of the death of a woman was shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs said SP Hooda, Special CP Law and Order, Delhi, ANI quoted him as saying.