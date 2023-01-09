Kanjhawala Case Accused Confesses To Knowing Anjali Was Being Dragged Under Car, But 'Didn't Stop'

AMID the ongoing developments in the Kanjhawala murder case, the accused in the case said that they were aware that a woman was trapped under the car. According to India Today, they have reportedly told the police that they did not stop the car out of fear.

The report states that they were aware that 20-year-old Anjali was being dragged under their speeding car, yet they continued to drive. The deceased was dragged from Sultanpuri, and the accused took multiple turns in the Kanjhwala area of the national capital.

According to India Today, the accused have also confessed to the police that a murder case would be filed against them if they stopped the car and rescued the woman. However, the accused's most recent statement has also falsified their earlier confession, that there was loud music in the car and they had no idea someone was being dragged under their car.

During the probe, it was also found that at the time of the incident, Nidi, a friend of Anjali, was also with her. However, Nidhi fled from the site after sustaining minor injuries.

Earlier, Deepak Dahiya, a confectionary shop owner on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, told news agency ANI that the accused dragged the girl's body, which became entangled in their vehicle, for 18 to 20 kilometres and for about one and a half hours.

A total of seven accused have been arrested in the case. Anukush Khanna, who allegedly shielded the accused, was granted bail by the Rohini court in Delhi on Saturday. The court imposed the condition that the accused would join the investigation as and when required, would attend the court proceedings, and would not tamper with the evidence.

Earlier, police had arrested Deepak Khanna , Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal in relation to the case.