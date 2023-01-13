Kanjhawala Case: 11 Cops Suspended Over Negligence After MHA Directs Delhi Police To Take Action

IN THE Fresh development in the Kanjhawala death case, where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for several kilometres on the road in Delhi on New Year's Day, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini District deployed en route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended, the Delhi Police said on Friday, ANI reported.

The suspended cops include two Sub Inspectors, four Assistant Sub Inspectors, four Head Constables, and one Constable. Six of them were on PCR duty and five were at the picket on the day of the incident, the police said.

Kanjhawala death case | As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 Policemen of Rohini District deployed enroute at PCRs and pickets have been suspended: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

The action has been taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner to suspend the police personnel deployed in three PCRs and at two police pickets, and take disciplinary action against them.

Watch Also:

The 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on January 1. All the seven accused in the case have been arrested.

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of Ashutosh Bharadwaj in view of the sensitivity of the allegations against him. Earleir on Saturday, Rohini court in Delhi granted bail to one of the seven accused Anukush Khanna.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Thursday visited Sultanpuri as part of the ongoing probe in the case, the Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earleir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of the victim. Kejriwal also asserted that the Delhi government will ensure that the deceased girl gets justice.