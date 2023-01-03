Kanjhawala Accident: Victim Seen With Another Woman On Scooty Before Crash; Cops To Record Statement Today

Kanjhawala case: A 20-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road in Delhi was not alone o scooty. (Image: ANI)

IN A FRESH development in the Kanjhawala death case, the Delhi Police on Tuesday made a revelation saying that the victim was not alone on the scooty when the tragedy happened. A 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road in the national capital on Sunday.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," Delhi Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

The police officials said during the investigation into the case using route mapping, CCTV footage and talking with locals revealed that there was another woman on the scooty with the victim when the accident took place. The other girl who was riding with the victim has been traced by police and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday, the police said.

On Tuesday night, around 12:30 am, the Special Commissioner of police along with a team inspected the crime spot at Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri. Shalini Singh inspected four to five locations and also went to the spot where the girl's body was found.

A team of top officials of Delhi Police also visited Janauti village to further investigate the Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh, who led the team to submit a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the matter.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was driving scooty when the car allegedly hit her two-wheeler and she was dragged for 13 kilometres on the road. The condition of the girl after the incident was very bad, as she was being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off, the police said.