Kanjhawala Accident: Top Officials Visit Janauti village, Amit Shah Seeks Report | All You Need To Know

A TEAM of top officials of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for several kilometres on the road in the national capital. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh, who led the team to submit a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the matter.

The incident took place in Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was driving scooty when the car allegedly hit her two-wheeler and she was dragged for a few kilometres on the road. The condition of the girl after the incident was very bad, as she was being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

Here Is All You Need To Know About The Kanjhawala Case:

The Rohini court on Monday sent the five accused in the case to a three-day police remand. The accused were identified as Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, and Mithun Kumar. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

Two out of the five accused of the Kanjhawala death case, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends on December 31. According to FIR, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna revealed to their friend that they hit a girl on her scooty and fled from the accident spot and reached Kanjhawala and that they were drunk.

"After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Janauti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR read.

The girl's body was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared dead. The post-mortem of the deceased was done at Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Before the postmortem, the doctors who saw the body trembled as one of the medical team members said the girl's head, both legs, and almost half of her body have disappeared due to rubbing on the road.

Since the Khanjawala incident came into force, the political blame game has begun. AAP alleged that one of the accused in the case is a BJP leader. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the police were trying to cover up for the accused as one of them (Manoj Mittal) is a BJP leader.

Not only this, the full-blown battle between AAP and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena also erupted over the death of a 20-year-old girl, who was killed in an unfortunate incident after being hit by a car in the Khanjawala are of the national capital.

Earleir on Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, has also taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the Delhi Police. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the National Commission for Women sought a thorough and timely investigation into the incident.