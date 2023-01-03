Kanjhawala Accident: Autopsy Rules Out Sexual Assault As No Injuries Found On Victim's Private Body Parts | Updates

Kanjhawala Accident Case: Delhi Police some boys who were seen with the victim before the incident took place. (Image: ANI)

THE DELHI Police on Tuesday detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. As per the latest reports, the 20-year-old victim who was killed after being hit by a car in Delhi, had gone to a hotel along with her friend. It is to be noted that this is the same friend who was spotted in the CCTV footage as the pillion rider before the accident took place.

"Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left), told ANI.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Sunday.

Here Are The Latest Developments In The Case:

- Meanwhile, a report by the news agency PTI has quoted Delhi police sources as saying that there were no injury marks on the victim's private body parts, ruling out the sexual assault angle. "There were no injury marks on victim's private parts," a police source said. The postmortem was conducted by the medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday. The full and final report is slated to be out today.

- The man who was driving the car told the police that a few km after hitting the girl's scooty, he felt that "something was stuck" under the car, but the other four occupants asked him to drive on, sources, as quoted by NDTV, said.

- Delhi police commissioner Sanja Arora reached the Ministry of Home Affairs to meet Union Home Secretary, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a detailed report from the Delhi police on the matter.

#WATCH | A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reaches Home Ministry to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. pic.twitter.com/4yopzGDRIs — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

- According to Delhi police, the boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl.

- Earleir today, cops revealed that the victim was not alone on the scooty and a friend was accompanying her before the accident.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," Delhi Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

- The other girl who was riding with the victim has been traced by police and her statement will be recorded on Tuesday, the police said.

- A team of top officials of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the Kanjhawala incident where the victim was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometres on the road.