Kanjhawala Accident Case: Delhi Court Sends All Six Accused To 14-Day Judicial Custody

DELHI court on Monday granted 14 days of judicial custody to all the six accused of the hit and drag case of a 20-year-old woman, that took place in the Sultanpuri area in the early hours of New Year.

The court also asked Delhi police for a reply on the bail application of Ashutosh, the sixth suspect in the case, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, in a major revelation in the case, Delhi Police sources cited by the news agency ANI had said that the accused were aware of Anjali being trapped under their car within minutes after her scooty was hit by them.

"The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them," said the Delhi Police sources.

Earlier on Friday, the police had arrested Ashutosh after he was seen talking to the accused two hours after the incident took place in the CCTV footage.

According to the Delhi Police, CCTV visuals show that at 4:07 am one of the accused arrived to meet Ashutosh and later Ashutosh is seen going in and out of his house several times.

The police believe that the accused who arrived is none other than Ankush, who is the seventh accused.

Delhi Police officials said, "In the new CCTV visuals, Ankush is also talking to someone on the phone."

"Ankush was talking to the accused on the phone. Ashutosh is last seen on CCTV walking toward his home at 4:52 am. According to the police, at 4.42 am Ashutosh left the house wearing a jacket and returned at around 4:52 am," police had said.

(With inputs from ANI)