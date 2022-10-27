Kanimozhi Apologises For DMK Leader's Remarks Against Women BJP Leaders

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday publicly apologised after party leader Saidai Sadiq said BJP depended on "actresses" to make inroads into Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK was left red faced after Sadiq's derogatory remarks about BJP's women cadres.

As his comments drew backlash, Kanimozhi, who is also the secretary of DMK Women's Wing, said, "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to."

"And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don't condone this," she said in a tweet.

In a video clip that has surfaced on social media platforms, the speaker, identified as Saidai Sadiq, mocked Khushbu Sundar and three other BJP leaders, including actors Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami. He could be heard saying the saffron party depended only on these "actresses" to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

DMK had held a public meeting to thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for getting reelected as DMK leader for the second time. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Meyanathan Siva V was also present in the meeting.

Reacting to Sadiq, BJP leader Khushbu said "When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaingar. Is this new Dravidian model under the Honorable Chief Minister".