New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The demolition drive targetting actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office has apparently drawn the disapproval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who dubbed the Shiv Sena-led civic body's action as an overreaction. Speaking with reporters, Pawar said the move by the BMC had ended up giving the actor "unnecessary publicity".

"We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large," Pawar told reporters.

"In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements)," the veteran leader said. The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.

Asked about the threat calls he received, Pawar said, "I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made.

"I have received calls in the past too. We don''t take it seriously," the leader added.

Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the "movie mafia".

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience" of how the state and city''s police work.

"They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says," he added.

Earlier today, the BMC team reached Kangana’s Bandra office and demolished alterations at the property. Shortly after BMC officials reached Kangana's residence, her lawyer had filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition at her property.

The Bombay High Court, subsequently, put a stay on the demolition drive and asked the civic body to file a reply on Kangana's petition.

