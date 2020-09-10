Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri called Kangana a brave and courageous girl who has instilled fear amongst the drug mafia and the state government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, the apex body representing the country's akhada's (sects of seers), has come out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut for her stand against the alleged film mafia and the state government.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri called Kangana a brave and courageous girl who has instilled fear amongst the drug mafia and the state government.

“The fearless voice of the actor against nepotism and domination of a particular community in Bollywood besides the nexus existing between the film industry and the drug Mafia has caused ripples. The mafia and state government are both in fear and simply hitting out at her,” he said.

The Hindu body chief's remark came at a time when Kangana is engaged in a bitter face-off with Maharashtra Government.

Giri further reiterated his support to Kangana on behalf of all saints. "All Saints and the countrymen are with Kangana in this battle of hers". He also thanked Himachal Pradesh and the Central government for giving security cover to Kangana.

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court adjourned actor Kangana's office demolition matter till September 22. The Court had on Wednesday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop the demolition work and submit its reply by 3 pm on September 10.

A Mumbai-based advocate has also filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on her social media accounts.

