This is the third time actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the religious disharmony case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on November 23 and November 24 respectively over “objectionable comments” on social media aimed at “spreading communal tensions”, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Last month, a Mumbai metropolitan court had ordered an FIR against Kangana and her sister based on a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer. The complaint against the actress stated that she was "creating a communal divide and rift between people of two communities and in the mind of common man" through her tweets.

The petitioner had also alleged that Kangana "is maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets for example lynching of Hindu Sadhus at Palghar, calling the BMC as "BABUR SENA" and claiming that she is the first person to make a movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmi bai of Jhansi."

The case had been registered against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 124 A (Sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion).

Reacting to the FIR, Kangana had said last month that “Pappu Sena in Maharashtra “seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon.”

This is the third time that the duo have been asked to appear before the Bandra Police in the religious disharmony case.

