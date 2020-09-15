Actor Kangana Ranaut has served a notice to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking Rs 2 crore compensation from the civic body for carrying out 'illegal demolition' of her Bandra office in Mumbai.

On September 9, a team of BMC officials demolished portions of her office which according to the civic body were illegal. On the same day, the Manikarnika actor moved the Bombay High court seeking a stay on the demolition drive. A bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla stayed the demolition and told BMC that the demolition ‘smacks of malafide’.

The 33-year-old has now requested to amend the earlier petition and demanded that she be paid Rs 2 crore by the civic body, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. She has claimed that the BMC had damaged 40 percent of the total assets of the bungalow.

Following the demolition of her office, Kangana launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video in which she addressed him as "tu" (you).

Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut said. She had termed the BMC a 'goon', even referring to it as Babur's army, and called Uddhav Thackeray a sample of a dynasty

Meanwhile, the civic body has also accused Ranaut of "trying to obfuscate and cover-up" her illegal construction works "by making baseless and wild allegations of malafide, etc".

In its affidavit filed on September 9, the civic body's counsel had pointed out that Ranaut had not disputed carrying out the unlawful modifications in her writ petition and she had no basis to dispute the illegal works carried out. The matter will come up for hearing at the Bombay High Court next week







