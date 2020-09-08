The Manikarnika actress on Tuesday said she is ready to undergo drug tests and urged Mumbai police to look into her call details to check her alleged links to drug peddlers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kangana Ranaut has finally responded to the allegations of being a 'drug user'. The Manikarnika actress on Tuesday said she is ready to undergo drug tests and urged Mumbai police to look into her call details to check her alleged links to drug peddlers.

"I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you," News agency ANI reported quoting the actress.

Kangana's response came hours after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the allegations that Kangana Ranaut consumes drugs. "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Suman alleged Kangana consumes drugs and forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this," Anil Deshmukh told reporters today.

In an interview, Adhyayan Suman had reportedly alleged that Kangana Ranaut had asked him to consume drugs.

Earlier today. BMC officials posted a notice at Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai, for unlawful construction in its premises. The BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice pointing out 8-10 types of structural violations in her office. The Queen actress has been asked to produce documents pertaining to the additions made in her office within 24 hours.

