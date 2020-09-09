New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the demolition work carried out by BMC officials at her Bandra office in Mumbai, actor Kangana Ranaut has released a video launching an all-out attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was destroyed today, your ego will crumble tomorrow. Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing." she said in her video.

Likening her plight with Kashmiri Pandits, the actress vowed that she will make a film on Ayodhya and Kashmir.

"I believe you did me a great favour (by demolishing the office) because today I understood what Kashmiri Pandits had gone through, I felt it too today."

Earlier today, the BMC team reached Kangana’s Bandra office and demolished alterations at the property. Shortly after BMC officials reached Kangana's residence, her lawyer had filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition at her property. The Bombay High Court, subsequently, put a stay on the demolition drive and asked the civic body to file a reply on Kangana's petition.

She also shared a series of videos to show the destruction at her office.





The 33-year-old actor alleges that the state government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. Kangana took to Twitter to share images of the demolition activity of ‘illegal alterations’. “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," she said in her tweet.





I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy _ pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Sharing another set of pictures of the demolition squad, she wrote, “Babar and his army”. Kangana was engaged in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the role of Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. The \row escalated when she likened Mumbai with PoK.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha