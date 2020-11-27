The Bombay High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. The court will pass an order on compensation once the valuer submits a report to the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a set back to the Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationBMC, the Bombay High Court on Friday set aside the municipal authority's demolition notice to actress Kangana Ranaut. The high court termed the demolition at Ranaut's place in Mumbai an "action with malafide intent".

The BMC had demolished a part of the Queen actress's bungalow at Mumbai's Pali Hill on September 9. She had alleged that the MBC action was a result of her verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders and the Maharashtra government.

Taking note of her allegations, the Bombay High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. The court will pass an order on compensation once the valuer submits a report to the court.

The BMC had claimed that Kangana Ranaut's office violated 14 BMC guidelines and allegedly built a toilet in the space marked for a kitchen and an office in the area approved for a toilet. Kangana challenged the BMC allegations in the court and demanded Rs 2 crore in compensation.

However, the court has also asked the actress to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise, reported news agency ANI. The actress is prone to controversies with her comments.

Earlier this year, she had triggered a controversy by likening Mumbai to the Pakistani Occupied Kashmir. She also addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as "tu" in one of her videos on Twitter.

Recently, Mumbai Police summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on November 23 and November 24 respectively over "objectionable comments" on social media aimed at "spreading communal tensions".

A case had also been registered against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 124 A (Sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion).

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma