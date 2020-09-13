Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid her tussle with Shiv Sena leaders following his remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid her tussle with Shiv Sena leaders following his remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to news agency ANI, the actress reached Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening to meet the Governor. The actress has not revealed the purpose of his meeting with the Governor but it came hours after Uddhav Thackeray's remarks that his silence must not be misunderstood as his weakness.

It also came days after his office building in Mumbai was partially demolished by the BMC. Following this, the actress had released a video message in which she addressed the Maharashtra CM as 'Tu'.

"Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut had said.

Maharashtra: Actor #KanganaRanaut arrives at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/kwYPgD6pTl

The demolition, however, was stopped by Bombay High Court after Kangana's plea. The High Court also pulled up the BMC, saying her house was demolished when she was out of the town and given only 24-hours to respond to notice.

Following this, the BJP also jumped into the controversy and attacked Uddhav Thackeray. Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lambasted the Thackeray government for blowing the Kangana Ranaut episode out of proportion.

"Kangana Ranaut's issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). She is not a political leader. You don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolished her place," he had said.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said that he will face all the political storms and at the same time will also fight the coronavirus. "Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too... Over the last few days, we have done a lot of work (on coronavirus)... we will fight the political crisis too," the Maharashtra CM said at a televised public address.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma