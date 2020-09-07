The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut 'Y' level security cover after she allegedly received threats over her PoK remark.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut 'Y' level security cover after she allegedly received threats over her PoK remark. Kangana had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Centre approves 'Y' level security for actor Kangana Ranaut," news agency ANI said.

The actress was on the receiving end after comparing Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, to PoK. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai, home to the Hindi film industry of which she is a prominent actress. According to reports, Raut also suggested that women leaders of Shiv Sena should slap Kangana if she returns to Mumbai on September 9 as announced by her on Twitter.

Kangana has been a vocal critic of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for its probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Kangana was among the first celebs to push the foul play theory in the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.

"We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," Raut had written in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' over Kangana's criticism of the Mumbai police.

Responding to Raut, Kangana had written on Twitter that "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Recently, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also assured protection to the actress. Harayana BJP Minister Anil Vij had also said that the Queen actress should get protection and allowed to make revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

