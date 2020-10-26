Kangana's latest remarks against the Maharashtra chief minister came after the latter attacked "those who abuse Mumbai by calling it Pakistan Occupied Kashmir".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a "worse product of nepotism". Kangana's latest remarks against the Maharashtra chief minister came after the latter attacked "those who abuse Mumbai by calling it Pakistan Occupied Kashmir".

"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," CM Thackeray had said without taking the actress' name.

Reacting to this, Kangana said that the Maharashtra CM called her "namak-haram" (treacherous) after his party MP Sanjay Raut's "Haramkhor" jibe. She said that Thackeray is made on his father's power and wealth.

"(Sanjay) Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav (Thackeray) called me namak-haram (treacherous), he is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self-made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," the actor said.

"Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father's power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn't want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self-respect and self-worth (sic)."

In a series of tweets, she further claimed that the Shiv Sena leader will soon be replaced as the chief minister of Maharashtra and accused him of dividing the country.

"Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?" she wrote.

This is not the first time Kangana has indulged in a spat with the Shiv Sena leader. Last month, she had released a video and addressed the Maharashtra chief minister as "tu". Shiv Sena is yet to react to her remarks.

