Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: An FIR was registered against actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday for allegedly calling farmers ‘Khalistanis’ and hurting religious sentiments by portraying farmers’ protest as Khalistani movement. The FIR was filed over her Instagram comments about the farmers’ protest in the wake of government’s step to repeal of farm laws. The FIR was reportedly filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu along with leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee (DSGMC).

The complainants said that they came across a post on Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram profile on November 21, which was written in English and Hindi.

The Instagram post of Kangana Ranaut’s , the subject matter of this FIR, could be translated as follows:

“Khalistani Terrorist may be arm twisting the government today but let’s not forget the woman prime minister had crushed them under her shoe. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation…she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. But did not allow the country to break into pieces. Even decades after her death, they still shiver on hearing her name. They need gurus like her.”

Offence under Section 295A IPC relating to outraging of religious feelings has reportedly been invoked in the FIR filed under Section 154 Cr. PC.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress. We are investigating the matter further,” said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector of Khar police station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Met @Dwalsepatil to inquire why my complaint on Kangana Ranaut has not translated into an FIR. I believe the matter is stuck with @CPMumbaiPolice, lets see if HM can make him act. pic.twitter.com/0hpovNUDGc — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 23, 2021

In another FIR-related proceeding related to Thalaivii actor, earlier, Preeti Sharma Menon, a Maharashtra-based leader of Aam Aadmi Party met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to “inquire” why her complaint on Kangana Ranaut couldn’t be translated to an FIR. “Let’s see if Home Minister can make Commissioner of Mumbai Police act,” the AAP leader wrote on Twitter after adding that she believes the matter to be stuck with Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma