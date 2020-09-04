Raut said that Kangana is being supported by a political party and that a conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai and its Police department.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks against the Mumbai Police, saying that the actor has no right to live in the city.

"Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police, she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai," Deshmukh said, as quoted by ANI.

Kangana had tweeted that she would not accept protection from the Mumbai Police to expose the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood. Later, she posted a tweet saying Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has threatened her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. She also added that Mumbai now feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

Reaction to the latter statement, Raut said that Kangana is being supported by a political party and that a conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai and its Police department.

"You (actor Kangana Ranaut) are trying to insult Maharashtra. There must be any political party or power centre which is supporting her that is why she is speaking like this. A conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai & Mumbai Police," Raut said, as quoted by the agency.

Kangana's remarks also drew the ire of several Bollywood celebrities on Thursday, including Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh and Dia Mirza, who took to twitter to share some powerful words about the city and their experiences while living in it.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja