Speaking to media after meeting Kangana at her residence, Athawale said that the Bharatiya Janata Party or Republican Party of India will welcome the actor if she chose to join either of the two parties.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Thursday that actor Kangana Ranaut has told him she has no intentions of joining politics as long as she is working in films. Speaking to media after meeting Kangana at her residence, Athawale said that the Bharatiya Janata Party or Republican Party of India will welcome the actor if she chose to join either of the two parties.

“Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished,” Athawale said, as reported by news agency ANI.

“So, she said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her,” he added.

So, she said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/L1WuJjjJTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Athawale had met Kangana earlier today that the BMC demolished what they claimed as ‘illegal’ portions of her Mumbai office.

Kangana is engaged in a bitter face-off with the Maharashtra government. Earlier today, a Mumbai-based advocate has also filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on her social media accounts.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja