New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to 'redevelop and rebrand', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that five popular markets of the national capital including Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar and others will get a make-over.

The Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world class", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"There are many markets in the city that are very famous. Just as we promised in our budget, these markets will be redeveloped and rebranded. In the first phase, we are taking on five markets which will be redeveloped and rebranded. We have decided upon these markets after consulting with the people," he said.

नई पहचान के साथ अब तरक्की की तरफ़ आगे बढ़ेंगे दिल्ली के बाज़ार। दिल्ली की बड़ी मार्केट्स को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | LIVE https://t.co/ZLyrnAy6Ph — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2022

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices," Kejriwal said.

He further added that after putting out an advertisement in the newspaper, they received 49 applications from 33 markets.

Mr Kejriwal said, "A committee made up of eight members, who also visited the markets, then made the decision to redevelop the five markets and rebrand them." Once redeveloped, these markets will be able to offer more employment, he added.

Moreover, Delhi CM also shared that a design competition will be held, the details for which will be announced within the next six weeks, which will focus on how each market will be developed.

In a bid to make these chosen markets "world-class" the country's best designers and architects will participate in this design competition and on the basis of their performance the selection will be done.

