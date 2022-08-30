Kamal Rashid Khan Arrested By Mumbai Police Over Controversial Tweet In 2020

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday over a controversial tweet that he posted in the year 2022. He will now be presented before Borivali court later today, Mumbai police said.

"Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today," said Mumbai Police Officials.

(This is a developing story.. more detailed awaited)