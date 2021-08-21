Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh first became an MLA in 1967. Since then, he won the assembly polls several times, held important posts in the BJP and was appointed Rajasthan Governor in the last phase of his public life.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Kalyan Singh, the BJP veteran who served as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister twice, on Saturday died of due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow. Kalyan Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SGPGI on July 4 and was undergoing treatment there ever since. Before that, the 89-year-old was being treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Following his gradual departure from active politics in 2014, Kalyan Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019) and Himachal Pradesh (2015). Hailed by many for his administrative acumen during his two stints as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the influential backward caste leader from western UP parted ways twice with the BJP and has briefly also floated his own outfits.

Kalyan Singh: A defining character in the Ram Temple movement

The 59-year-old Kalyan Singh had first become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the assembly polls on the back of a political campaign in which Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi dispute had played a prime role. As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister back then, Kalyan Singh, took the hands-on challenge to ensure peace and harmony in the state amid the heated movement for building Ram Temple which was ongoing.

Kalyan Singh was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister when the disputed religious structure was brought down by a mob on December 6, 1992. Following this, Kalyan Singh resigned in the wake of President's rule that was imposed to control communal riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh: A Hindutva icon

Kalyan Singh belonged to that old guard of Bharatiya Janata Party which saw BJP rising from a 2-seat strong Lok sabha strength to the one that formed a government with a complete majority in Centre. Meanwhile, with Kalyan Singh, Vajpayee, Advani, MM Joshi in the old guard, the party went on to navigate through tumultuous alliances and saw the fall of its government in Centre by merely one vote in 1998.

In that era when BJP was establishing itself as the prime alternative of Indian National Congress, Kalyan Singh served as UP Chief Minister twice between 1997 to 1999 even after resigning in the wake of Babri demolition. But Kalyan Singh always ended up expressing his differences when it came to that. These differences reached to a point that Kalyan Singh briefly formed his own Rashtriya Kranti Party but shortly came back to BJP, reportedly on the insistence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In what the media reports in 2009 suggested as the result of differences between Kalyan Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani, in a shocking political development, Kalyan Singh joined Samajwadi Party in 2009. In 2013, he joined back BJP. After the party's 2014 win, he served as Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Soon after his Raj Bhavan term ended in 2019, Singh formally rejoined the BJP as a primary member, signalling that he was not keen on retiring from political life just yet.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels. Before being shifted to the PGI, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

