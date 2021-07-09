Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about 89-year-old BJP veteran's health and said that the whole country is praying for his recovery.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh CM and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, is showing consistent improvement while being stable and communicative, the hospital said in a statement on Friday morning. Kalyan Singh's grandson and minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Sandeep Singh, while refuting the unconfirmed reports about Singh's passing away, hoped that veteran BJP leader will soon head back to home.

आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि अफवाहो पर ध्यान न दे , आदरणीय बाबूजी कल्याण सिंह जी अभी स्वस्थ्य है और जल्द अस्पताल से घर आएँगे,आप सभी का प्यार , स्नेह और आशीर्वाद बाबूजी के साथ है।

जय श्री राम।। pic.twitter.com/IqfwYuxarY — Sandeep Singh (@thisissanjubjp) July 9, 2021

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Before that, he was treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

"The condition of hon'ble Shri Kalyan Singh ji, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine is better. He is hemodynamically stable. Shri Kalyan Singh ji is showing consistent improvement. His vital parameters are stable. He is communicative,” Lucknow's SGPGI hospital said in its press release.

Countless people praying for Kalyan Singh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired about 89-year-old BJP veteran's health and said that the whole country is praying for his recovery. Prime Minister added that he spoke to Kalyan Singh's grandson as well.

Other reports in media have quoted sources close to Kalyan Singh's family as saying that BJP's top brass, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are consistently in touch with former UP CM's family to know his health status as well as to assure the best possible medical care.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singhji. Yesterday JP Naddaji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with JP Naddaji, Kalyan Singhji remembered me. I also have many memories of interactions with Kalyan Singhji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," he added.

‘PM Modi worried’, JP Nadda after meeting Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

BJP President JP Nadda visited Lucknow on Thursday to meet Kalyan Singh in the hospital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about him (Kalyan Singh). I came here to see him along with CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines," Nadda told a group of reporters after meeting Kalyan Singh.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital.

Kalyan Singh was first admitted at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following his declining consciousness levels.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma