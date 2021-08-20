Kalyan Singh Health Updates: Dr RK Dhiman, director of the SGPGIMS Hospital in Lucknow, said that the former Chief Minister has been placed on dialysis, adding that his "blood pressure is low and he's not passing urine normally".

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Friday said that the health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalyan Singh has deteriorated further.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr RK Dhiman, director of the SGPGIMS Hospital in Lucknow, said that the former Chief Minister has been placed on dialysis, adding that his "blood pressure is low and he's not passing urine normally".

"Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He's on ventilator," ANI quoted Dr Dhiman as saying.

Kalyan Singh's health had deteriorated in July this year following which he was admitted to Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. He was shifted to the ICU of the SGPGIMS Hospital of Lucknow on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"Kalyan Singh's health status is still critical. He is on life-saving support system. He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants," the hospital had said in a bulletin released earlier.

Since then, several top BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have met Kalyan Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about his health. PM Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Adityanath and asked him to ensure that Kalyan Singh is given best possible treatment.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," he had tweeted.

