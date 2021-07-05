Kalyan Singh Health Updates: The 89-year-old politician, who was feeling unwell for the past two weeks, is critical and has developed an inflammation in the parotid gland.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Sunday evening after his health deteorirated following a minor heart attack.

The 89-year-old politician, who was feeling unwell for the past two weeks, is critical and has developed an inflammation in the parotid gland. Currently, he is being attended by a team of doctors that includes experts from nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology departments.

"On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," said the SGPGI Hospital in a statement.

Prior to this, Kalyan Singh, who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice, was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Senior BJP leaders visit Kalyan Singh

Following the deterioration in his health, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kalyan Singh at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences to enquire about his well being.

"I went to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about the well being of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singh Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Rajnath had tweeted in Hindi.

Current Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Singh earlier. "I pray to Lord Ram that he returns to good health soon," Adityanath had tweeted earlier.

Apart from Rajnath and Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had also visited Kalyan Singh and enquired about his health.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma