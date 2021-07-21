Kalyan Singh Health Updates: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister continues to be "critical", the hospital said while adding that senior faculty of the critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are continously monitoring him.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Wednesday deteriorated following which he was put on life-saving support system, said the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister continues to be "critical", it said while adding that senior faculty of the critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are continously monitoring him.

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the statement read, adding SGPGIMS Director RK Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.

Kalyan Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Since then, several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Kalyan Singh.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called on Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer to enquire about his health. The Prime Minister later also had a chat with Yogi Adityanath and asked him to ensure that Kalyan Singh is given best possible treatment.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," PM Modi had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma