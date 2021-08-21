The 89-year-old BJP veteran had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the SGPGIMS due to an infection and reduced consciousness level since July 4.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Saturday passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the SGPGI informed today.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the SGPGIMS due to an infection and reduced consciousness level since July 4. The sad news came after his health condition deteriorated today. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

Prior to his admission to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the BJP veteran was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The 89-year-old veteran leader had served as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister twice and also served as the governor of Rajasthan. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced three-day state mourning to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on the evening of August 23, which has been declared a public holiday.

His mortal remains will be first taken to his residence, then to the state Assembly and BJP office in Lucknow tomorrow for people to pay their last respects to him. His body will be taken to Aligarh tomorrow evening and then to Atrauli on Aug 23, CM Yogi Adityanath said.

PM Modi expresses grief:

Expressing grief over the sad demise of Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the veteran leader and said that he was an extraordinary administrator, grassroots level leader and great human, adding that he left behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti", PM Modi tweeted.

"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions to India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions", the PM further said.

Lost my elder brother, says Rajnath Singh:

"Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country & society with his personality & work... In his demise, I have lost my elder brother & companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Exemplary Leader, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu:

"Pained by demise of former UP CM Kalyan Singh. He was a nationalist & an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family & followers", Venkaiah Naidu said.

Leader of magical connection with masses, says President Ram Nath Kovind

"Kalyan Singh had a magical connection with masses. As CM of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics & purged governance of criminals & corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences" President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Hero of Ram Janmabhoomi movement, says Amit Shah

"Crores of people across the country including me are in pain due to the demise of Kalyan Singh. He was a senior BJP leader & hero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He fought for the rights of the backward communities for many years", Amit Shah said.

Kalyan Singh raised the voice of the downtrodden in the UP Assembly or the Parliament. He had been committed to the cause of Ram Janmbhommi. On the day of stone laying for Ram Temple, I spoke to him over the phone & he said his dreams came true", he added.

Other reactions:

"Veteran leader, great administrator &former UP CM Kalyan Singh was known for his administrative skills &decision making. It's end of an era. On behalf of the govt & BJP, I express my condolences. It's also a great personal loss for me & the party" Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

