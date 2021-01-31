February 1 marks the death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian-origin to fly to space.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: February 1 marks the death anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian-origin to fly to space. Born in Karnal, Haryana in 1962, Chawla moved to the United States at the age of 20 and obtained a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering two years later. She was one of the seven astronauts who died onboard Space Shuttle Columbia after it disintegrated during its re-entry in the Earth's atmosphere. On Chawla's 18th death anniversary, let us look at some lesser-known facts about her.

NASA dedicated a super computer to honour her memory

On May 12, 2004, American space agency NASA dedicated a super computer to honour the memory of Kalpana Chawla. The SGI Altix 300 supercomputer was used to deliver high-resolution ocean analysis in the framework of ECCO

Her mortal remains were cremated at Zion National Park

Chawla's mortal remains were cremated and scattered at the Zion National Park in Utah, United States, as per her last wishes.

Graduated from Punjab Engineering College.

The first woman of Indian-origin to fly into space received her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College.

Kalpana Chawla, the poet

Chawla had a keen interest in poetry as well as dancing while in school. As a child, she was fascinated by aeroplanes and flying and would go to local flying clubs with her father.

Several universities, scholarships named in her honour

Several universities, scholarships, and even streets have been named in his honour after her demise. In September, last year, US-based aerospace and defence company Northrop Grumman named its next spaceship after Chawla.

